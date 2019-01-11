NORTH PORT — A forum Saturday in North Port will seek to kick a conversation into gear on the city’s Unified Land Development Code.
The forum takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the Morgan Family Community Center multi-purpose room located at 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
This latest endeavor with the ULDC began in October with the project’s initiation. It is now starting into a five-month draft framework and public participation phase, according to the North Port’s city website.
City officials working on potential changes are doing so through the city’s Neighborhood Development Services — Planning Division.
North Port’s ULDC “contains regulations that govern how land is developed in North Port. The codes address everything from zoning, site development, the natural environment, stormwater management, community standards, parking, sidewalks, landscaping, the keeping of animals and more,” according to the city’s website.
“When a developer comes to the city of North Port and wants to build an office park, shopping center, or factory, the developer must follow the Uniform Land Development Code. The same is true for homeowners,” it states.
The city website states the ULDC “requirements are the regulatory framework that holds together the vibrant design of our city, with the goal of enhancing our quality of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.