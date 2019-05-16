NORTH PORT — The classes of 2019 will have commencement tonight for two North Port schools.

North Port High School seniors have their commencement at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the school’s football field.

School officials are reminding students and guests to expect traffic delays and plan to arrive early. Additional parking will be available at the Morgan Family Community Center and Heron Creek Middle School.

Imagine School at North Port’s hosts its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.

The student government president will also speak at the graduation, along with another student who was selected based on an essay submission.

