NORTH PORT — Because of extremely dry conditions and the threat of wildfire, the city of North Port has issued a burn ban for outdoor fires.
Fire Chief Scott Titus determined that an "Extraordinary Fire Hazard now exists due to the extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire, therefore effective immediately an Outdoor Burning Ban is enacted within the City limits," according to a statement from the city Wednesday.
The ban prohibits all outdoor burning not permitted by the Florida Forest Service. This includes bonfires, campfires, and yard debris. Fire pits and cooking pits are not permitted.
Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills such gas or charcoal barbecue grills are permitted, "however extreme caution is urged with these devices as well," the release states.
The chief also urged people to be cautious with things like lit cigarettes, parking cars in tall grass, and even a steel lawnmower blade causing a spark when it hits a rock.
The burn ban will remain in place until rescinded.
The ban is based on the following state, local and regional conditions:
• The National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) indicates that that our area is 3.49 inches short of average rainfall for year to date 2021.
• In North Port, the Drought Index that measures moisture in the vegetation is up to 632 on the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) scale of 0-800.
• Fire Index for North Port area has been consistent between High and Very High on the Fire Danger Index (FDI).
• There is not precipitation of significance forecast in the short term that would alleviate these conditions.
