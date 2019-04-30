NORTH PORT - After the crash that killed her husband, North Port resident Keli Machado was hospitalized from severe injuries.
But in her final days, her family wrote that she still managed to move her lips, mouthing the words “I love you, too” to them.
She had tubes in her mouth and was fighting for her life at Lee Memorial Hospital after the wreck on April 20 in which she was a passenger.
Machado died Friday, almost a week after Jesus Machado, 36, had been driving his 2000 Jeep Wrangler along U.S. 41 with her and their three kids.
The couple’s children, aged 11, 8 and 5, survived the crash.
And now their family is trying to help in the tragic wake of it all through a GoFundMe fundraiser, which will be used for funeral expenses, the children’s needs and other expenses incurred from the fatal crash.
The vehicle was approaching Avenue A as Jesus Machado collided with the median curb, the Florida Highway Patrol reported April 21.
The car then traveled off the roadway, spinning and overturning multiple times until it came to a final rest in a ditch. During the wreck, Jesus Machado was ejected from his car, and landed approximately 30 feet away, FHP stated. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Meanwhile, Keli Machado was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries: a severed spine, and broken arms and legs, according to the GoFundMe account created by Rita Noda, Jesus Machado’s sister.
The children were also transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, with the 8 and 11-year-old passengers suffering from minor injuries, and the 5-year-old child suffering from critical injuries. However, the 5-year-old returned home April 25, Noda wrote.
“Our family is destroyed,” Noda wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Our family is completely unprepared for such tragedy...We now have to fight and care for their 3 babies and give them the wonderful life their parents did.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe effort had raised $25,050, from 412 contributors, of its $80,000 goal. To visit the GoFundMe, go to www.gofundme.com/HelpForMachadoFamily.
“My brother was an extremely dedicated father and husband,” she wrote. “He was hard-working, he was loving, and lived for his family.”
Noda is urging the public to get into contact with FHP in Fort Myers to release video footage from a surveillance camera 1,500 feet away from the crash scene, she wrote Saturday afternoon. The family is looking into a possible hit and run that may have caused the wreck.
When asked if FHP was investigating if the wreck was a hit and run, Lt. Greg Bueno said “the crash remains under investigation to determine.”
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call FHP at 239-344-1730, or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to remain anonymous.
