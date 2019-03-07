NORTH PORT — While it’ll be another year before the city of North Port really kicks up the celebration for the Atlanta Braves, on March 1, North Port held a moment to welcome the team to the community.
During the opening ceremony at the annual San Pedro Festival, North Port leaders welcomed the Braves.
City Manager Pete Lear read the official proclamation welcoming the Braves.
The Major League Baseball team that has existed since 1871 will play their last 2019 Spring Training game on March 24 CoolToday Park in the West Villages.
The proclamation thanked the Braves for coming out to support the community and becoming a new partner to the city, as well as San Pedro for hosting the event.
Lear told the Sun there was more to come. The city is aiming to do a big welcome in 2020 when the Braves play a full season in the park, Lear said.
“We’re planning for next year,” Lear said.
The goal is to have the entire team at the welcoming ceremony when they play the full season in 2020.
The Braves are taking part in Spring Training based at Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista currently before coming down to North Port for the last game. They have been at the Disney-area facility since 1997. The team has signed a 30-year contract for the North Port facility.
Lear said the city is excited for the Braves final Spring Training game of this season — with a first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. that day. He said this has been one of the most amazing projects he has seen — and there is more to come.
“There will be so many events past March 24,” Lear said.
For the Braves, it’s the bottom of the ninth, with construction going around the clock, according to Mike Dunn, vice president of Florida operations for the Braves.
Dunn said currently staff is working to move out of the preview center and moving into the new space in the West Villages.
He said being welcomed by the city was awesome. Dunn is also ready and excited to open CoolToday Park, though there is a lot of work being done at the park still in preparation to open at the end of the month.
“It’s one step closer,” Dunn said.
CoolToday Park hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 23, which will feature live music, food and family friendly events.
The Braves will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays at 4:05 p.m. on March 24 to close out the 2019 spring training season at CoolToday Park.
Follow the park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
