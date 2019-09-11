NORTH PORT — After youth and adult readers exceeded the North Port Library’s summer goal of reading for 23,000 minutes, librarians revealed the library has adopted a star to celebrate the community’s achievement.
Young readers were able to vote for the star’s name every time they submitted their reading logs over the course of the summer. During a celebration Wednesday morning, the library finally revealed its name to be “North Port Star.”
Riley Ivol, the youth services librarian at North Port Library, said the adoption of the star comes shortly after the library hosted a series of space-themed events earlier this summer.
The attention to space aligns with the library’s interest in promoting science education, Ivol said, by sparking curiosity in young minds.
“I just really think it’s important that we focus on looking outward and inspiring people to look up at the stars and wonder what’s going on out there,” Ivol said. “A library is nothing, if not a place where you can question and learn and host your curiosity.”
The library was pleased to donate the Adopt a Star program through the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, a nonprofit organization that supports astronomy research.
The program also helps fund the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, a space telescope that pinpoints when it finds planets and planetary systems that are similar to earth and its rotations, Ivol said.
Fore more information about the reading programs, North Port Star, or to find out how to locate the star using a Google app, visit the children’s section of the library and ask for Riley.
