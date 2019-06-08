NORTH PORT — Children and teens will have the opportunity to make a scale model of the solar system this summer at the North Port Public Library.
The library will host the Out of This World STEM Crafts event at 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11, 18 and 25. The event will continue July 9, 16 and 23.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The program is free and open to children and teens ages 9-18.
The models will be placed throughout the library at proper scale distances in June. During July, participants will create a variety of moon-based projects.
While these projects build on one another, participants can attend just one.
Registration for the event will close at 1:30 p.m. June 11.
For more information, contact Marcus Gilfert at mgilfert@scgov.net or 941-861-1304.
