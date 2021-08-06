A break in a 16-inch water main flooded Pan American Boulevard on Tuesday morning in North Port. While city officials say the break can be fixed quickly, customers of North Port Utilities are advised to boil their drinking water for two days as a precaution.
North Port utility workers finish fixing a break in a 16-inch main line Tuesday afternoon.
NORTH PORT — North Port utilities rescinded its water boil advisory for all customers Friday.
All customers of North Port Utilities — including Harbor Isles community — can return to using water for consumption, including drinking, ice-making, cooking and tooth-brushing, city officials said.
The city put out the water boil advisory Tuesday after a contractor broke a 16-inch main line on Pan American Boulevard, and the water in the city’s pipes dropped below an allowable pressure. The utility needed results from two consecutive samples before the water could be deemed safe for consumption.
The advisory was lifted for most customers Thursday, but the Harbor Isles community was held out as test results were pending.
The notice also included 79 homes along the Charlotte County-North Port line around Hillsborough Boulevard who receive their water from North Port Utilities, but that order was lifted Thursday as well.
“We apologize for any inconvenience to you, our valued customer, and thank you for your patience and cooperation,” said Colleen Hibbitts, a spokesperson for the city utilities department in an email.
Those with questions can contact the North Port Utilities office at 941-240-8000.
