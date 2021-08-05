NORTH PORT — The city utility department rescinded the water boil advisory at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Most customers of North Port Utilities — with the exception of those in the Harbor Isles community — can return to using water for consumption, including drinking, ice-making, cooking and tooth-brushing, city officials said.
The exception is for residents of the Harbor Isles community. Harbor Isles water is still subject to testing for contaminants. The city has to get good results from two consecutive bacteriological samples before that water is deemed safe for consumption. Those customers should still bring their consumable water to a one-minute rolling boil before using, until the notice there is rescinded.
The city put out the water boil advisory Tuesday after a contractor broke a 16-inch main line on Pan American Boulevard, and the water in the city's pipes dropped below an allowable percentage.
Corporate fast food and locally owned family restaurants were operating in full capacity Thursday afternoon, with the exception of Culver's, which had an electric sign stating "Closed Due To Water Boil Order."
Several were serving bottled water and cans of soda due to the boil water issue.
John and Judy Zurek enjoyed single-serve 4-ounce bottles of white wine with their lunch at Shark's Fish House, 14595 Tamiami Trail.
"We heard about the boil water notice so we decided to have a glass of wine with our fish and chips," John said.
The notice also included 79 homes along the Charlotte County-North Port line around Hillsborough Boulevard who receive their water from North Port Utilities, but that order was lifted earlier Thursday.
"We apologize for any inconvenience to you, our valued customer, and thank you for your patience and cooperation," said Colleen Hibbitts, a spokesperson for the city utilities department in an email.
If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the North Port Utilities office at 941-240-8000.
Again, to sign up for any future notifications, please use one of the following three ways to register with the City’s notification services:
• Download the NorthRePort app to your smartphone and register for notifications.
• To sign up for email notifications, please visit www.cityofnorthport.com/online-services/get-email-notifications.
• You may also sign up for emergency notifications to your phone by visiting the link below to register on EverBridge, an emergency notification service by the city of North Port and Sarasota County: member.everbridge.net/index/406686158291063#/signup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.