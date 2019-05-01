NORTH PORT — The Blue Jays are rounding into form with the North Port Little League major division playoffs just ahead.
On Saturday at the Atwater Community Park, the Blue Jays blanked the Yankees 5-0 behind a no-hitter by pitchers Landon Davidson and Caden Racean. The pitching duo combined for 12 strikeouts. The only baserunner came on a walk by Davidson.
A.J. Heydet, Davidson and Kevin Ryan each belted two hits for the winners (16-9) who had a balanced attack.
“We’re coming around,” said Blue Jays manager Matt Mitchell. “We’re getting better.”
The undefeated Tigers (14-0) have clinched the regular-season crown and the top seed in the playoffs which will start May 6. The Tigers defeated the Ray 8-1 on Saturday with some strong pitching and hitting.
They scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Devon Jackson pitched four innings and Logan Cook went the rest of the way. Cook and Landon Wade both had two hits to lead the Tigers attack.
“We had good pitching and good hitting today,” said Tiger manager Dave Santimauro. “Everything is going well.”
The final regular-season games will be Saturday.
Besides the major division games, the minor division playoffs are going on this week. The Stone Crabs and Scrappers are the top-seeded teams going into the playoffs.
Following the playoffs, the five major division teams will take part in the Battle of the Border Tournament later this month at the Atwater park. Teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice are scheduled to compete in the tournament.
