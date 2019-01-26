NORTH PORT — The North Port Little League is holding tryouts at the Atwater Community Park in preparation for the 2019 season.
The tryouts will conclude this week. The season is scheduled to start Feb. 16. with ceremonies before the first pitch.
There will be five major division teams this season. Vice President Matt Mitchell will again be the manager of the Blue Jays.
They won the city regular season and playoffs championships last year. Chris Stephens will be the manager of the Red Sox, Matt Valentine the manager of the Rays, Bryan Fischer the manager of the Yankees and Dave Santimauro will be the manager of the Tigers again.
“We’ll probably have eight or nine teams in the minor division again,” Mitchell said. “We might have eight in both the rookie and T-ball divisions.”
Stephens managed the Stone Crabs to the North Port minor division championship last season. Stephens replaces Sherman Wiseman. Santimauro’s Tigers finished second in the major division playoffs last season, and he has a good nucleus returning. Valentine replaces Mike Cooper led the Rays to the city championships in 2016 and 2017. They also won the Battle of the Borders championship then. Bryan Fischer replaces Kris Minnich.
Following the regular season, there will be tournaments in the major and minor divisions. The Battle of the Borders tournament will follow those tournaments.
The District 16 all-star tournaments will be in late June and early July.
