NORTH PORT — It all starts Saturday.
The 2019 North Port Little League baseball season begins with a parade of the teams at the Atwater Community Complex.
A parade begins at 9:45 a.m. with dignitaries from the area also will be in attendance. The first games will start at 10:45 a.m. with the younger division teams.
There are five major division teams, and eight each for the minor, rookie and T-ball teams.
On Saturday, the major division Tigers will play a doubleheader. They’ll take on the Rays at 2:15 p.m. and the Red Sox at 4:15 p.m. The Blue Jays and Yankees will play at 2:15 p.m. in the other major division contest.
Games will be played every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday during the regular season. Games on Tuesdays and Thursdays will start in the evening.
The Blue Jays are the defending major division champions and league Vice President Matt Mitchell is the manager,
“We have seven returnees back this season,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “The Rays also have a good number back this season and should be improved.”
The Rays were the the league champions in 2016 and 2017 before the Blue Jays won last season.
The regular season probably will end in early May, followed by the league playoffs and then the Battle of the Borders tournament. Teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice will participate in the tournament.
