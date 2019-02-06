NORTH PORT — The 2019 North Port Little League season begins Feb. 16 with a parade of the teams at the Atwater Community Complex.
The parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. The first games will start at 10:45 a.m.
There are five major division teams, and eight each for the minor, rookie and T-ball teams.
“There is one less team in the minor division than last year,” said NPLL Vice President Matt Mitchell. “But we have 370 players compared to 350 last season. There are more players per team than there was last season.”
Mitchell also is the manager of the Blue Jays major division team which won the city championship past season. They also went 3-0 in the Battle of the Borders Tournament before it was stopped by bad weather. Mitchell has three returnees back from last season’s team; Landon Davidson, A.J. Heydet and Caden Racean.
“They played mostly in the outfield last season,” Mitchell said. “But Landon and Caden also pitched and probably will be our top pitchers this season. Our players up from the minor division have all looked really good in practice.”
The Tigers finished second to the Blue Jays last season and could be even stronger this season. Dave Santimauro is the manger of the Tigers.
The regular season probably will end in early May, followed by the league playoffs and then the Battle of the Borders tournament. Teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice will participate in the tournament.
