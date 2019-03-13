NORTH PORT — Everything seems to be going right for the Tigers in the North Port Little League major division race.
The Tigers raised their record to 4-0 with an impressive 9-1 victory over the Rays (2-1) Saturday at the Atwater Community Park.
The winners had excellent efforts from pitchers Landon Wade and Devon Jackson. Wade gave up just one run in the first inning and went three innings. Jackson came in and didn’t allow a run in the final three innings.
“We did everything right today,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “We hit well, fielded well and Landon and Devon pitched great.”
The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the first inning before the Rays scored once in the bottom of the inning. There wasn’t any more runs until the Tigers scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth to conclude the scoring.
Wade and Logan Cook led the balanced Tigers offense. Wade had two hits (one a triple) and drove in three runs. Cook belted three hits. Cooper Boggess drove in two runs with a double in the first inning for the winners.
Ty Murray was the starting pitcher for the Rays and went two innings. Dom Poole and Brock Mars followed Murray in the pitching duties. Murray also led the Rays’ offense with two big hits to the outfield.
“We played pretty well,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine. “We’ve done well so far this season.”
Pitching has been a key for the Rays so far this season as they have usually been strong in that area. But the Tigers have a large group back from last season, when they finished second to the Blue Jays.
In the other Saturday major division contest, the Yankees gained their first victory with a 6-2 win over the Red Sox. Cannon Laughlin was the starting pitcher for the winners and Nick Posilovich followed him.
“We hit well all around,” said Yankees manager Bryan Fischer. “We’re 1-2 now and hoping to continue getting better.”
The Stone Crabs were the early leaders in the minor division with a 2-0 record going into the week.
On Thursday, the only major division game has the Red Sox meeting the Rays at 6:30 p.m. Minor division games have the Bats taking on the Storm and the Rock Hounds playing the Scrappers. Both games will be at 6:30 p.m.
