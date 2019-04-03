NORTH PORT — Despite falling behind early, the Tigers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Red Sox and raised their record to 8-0 in North Port Little League major division play Saturday at the Atwater Community Park.
The Tigers, 8-0, trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the third inning, but scored once in the bottom of that inning to cut the lead to 4-3. They scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-4 lead.
Landon Wade, Cooper Boggess and Shalom Carrazquillo each had hits in the inning.
Wade pitched the first three innings and Logan Cook came on and shut the Red Sox hitters.
“We got some good hits later in the game, and we held them down after that,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “I think we played really good. They (the Red Sox) played us tough.”
Red Sox manager Chris Wright felt his team played well despite the loss.
“We made some errors and that hurt,” Wright said. “I felt we played very well considering.”
The Red Sox had a victory Thursday, rolling over the Yankees, 10-0.
The Rays raised their record to 5-2 with a seventh-inning 3-2 victory over Blue Jays and stayed in second place. Bradyn William scored the winning run.
Gerado Santana was the starting pitcher for the Rays, going two innings. Jake Lambert pitched the next four innings and Dom Poole pitched the last inning. Lambert got the victory and Poole the save.
“I felt we played sloppy to be honest,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine. “Our pitching was strong but we didn’t hit well. But I’ll take a win anytime.”
The Tigers are off until Saturday when they play the Red Sox again at 1 p.m. The Rays will play the Yankees at the same time Saturday.
The Stone Crabs lead the minor division with a 7-1 record. The Scrappers are second at 6-1 and the Storm are in third place at 4-3. The Stone Crabs topped the Bats 11-8 Thursday and the Scrappers defeated the Rattlers, 9-3, the same night.
