NORTH PORT — The Tigers showed Tuesday why they are favored to win the North Port Little League major division title when they threw a four-inning no-hitter to beat the defending champion Blue Jays, 15-0, at the Atwater Community Park.
Devon Jackson pitched three innings and Logan Cook the final inning for the no-hitter. Jackson also struck out eight batters. The Tigers are now 7-0 and the Blue Jays 3-4.
“We had great pitching,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “And we had some big hits. Everything is going well.”
Hunter Carlson had two hits and four RBI for the winners. Landon Wade added two hits, including an RBI-triple.
“They’re a very good team,” Blue Jays manager Matt Mitchell said of the Tigers. “Like we were last season. But we’re getting there. We just have to keep trying.”
In the other major division game, the Rays raised its record to 4-2 with a 16-5 four-inning victory over the Yankees. They jumped to a 14-3 lead after two innings and cruised in from there for the victory.
Ty Murray, Westen Bartlett and Jason Conte pitched for the winners. Murray was the starting pitcher and went two innings, gaining the victory. Dominic Poole belted three hits, including a home run and had four RBI. Rocco Valentine, Bradyn Williams, Ian Worden and Dwon Stellwag each had two hits for the
Rays as they had a balanced attack.
“We got off to a fast start and hit the ball very well,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine.
Games continue today at the park.
