NORTH PORT — A few city and county boards are in need of North Port residents for representation and new voices.
Among the panels is the Citizens Advisory Committee for School Facility Planning.
“This committee will help give direction for the Sarasota County School Board to consider, relating to topics such as future school locations, land use regulations and more,” the city said in a news release.
The board meets once or twice a year, usually in Sarasota, according to North Port city officials.
The North Port representative will have to be approved by the North Port City Commission before being considered by the School Board, the city said.
An application is online at http://www.cityofnorthport.com/home/showdocument?id=19268.
Another board that is needing members is a newly established North Port Youth Council “to help capture the ideas our local youth may have,” the city said in a news release.
“The purpose of the NPYC is to provide the City Commission a youth perspective on issues that affect North Port and to provide youth an opportunity to be active and make a difference in their community,” the news release said.
The panel will be made up of between 7 and 11 students all in at least the seventh grade.
Student members need to have attended a North Port school for at least a year prior and must remain a student while on the board; must be in middle or high school and not older than 20.
It will have at least one member from North Port High School; Imagine School North Port; Heron Creek Middle, Woodland Middle and one student who is home-schooled.
There will be up to five at-large members who are residents of North Port, the city said.
For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 941-429-7270.
