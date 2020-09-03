NORTH PORT — Hold the line.
That budgeting message played out Thursday at the city commission's first of two public budget hearings where it's their job to get North Port's finances in order.
Balancing the budget and holding property taxes in check.
City commissioners scissored away at next year's spending plan into the night, looking in corners and nooks to find savings.
Which was essential in the Covid-19 era that had shred outside funding expectations from such things as shared tourism taxes and a business economy churning revenue.
Instead, commissioners were trimming fat; limiting hiring, leaving city jobs vacant, shorting social services and IT security, otherwise "working with a little less ammunition than we have now," Commissioner Pete Emrich said. "Looking at possibilities to save money."
The commissioners are trying to work down $50 million general fund and $150 million overall. They're trying to stay with the 3.8240 millage rate they agreed upon earlier this year.
North Port resident Greg Culy addressed commissioners with concerns over hikes in Fire District fees, worker pay increases and other expenses as Covid-19 impact revenue.
"Very generous with our tax dollars, don't you think?" he asked.
Commissioners have one advantage to holding down the property tax rate: A 10% increase in North Port home values, meaning a $100,000 house last year is worth $110,000 this year.
They also have one more shot at it before the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. A final hearing for the budget’s adoption is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at city hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd.
