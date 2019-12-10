More than 5,000 people turned out for this year’s Poinsettia Parade in North Port. There were a total of 60 floats entered in the parade. Float award winners were announced Monday afternoon. They are:

• Snowflake Award, Bowersox Air Conditioning and Heating

• Poinsettia Award, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty

• Diamond Award, Girls Scouts Service Unit 15

• Elfin Award, Miss North Port Fast Pitch Softball

• Kris Kringle Award, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce

