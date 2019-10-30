A North Port man faces felony charges that accuse him of groping three women Lee County over the course of a week.
Dominic Sforza, 23, of the 1700 block of Boswell Street, North Port, is in the Lee County Jail on $60,000 bond today, facing three charges of battery, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Two of the charges were filed by sheriff's deputies, and a third by Fort Myers Police officers.
According to WINK-TV news, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Sforza is linked to incidents that occurred at a McDonald’s near FGCU in Lee County, a Publix off Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers, and a Dollar Tree on U.S. 41 near Target in south Fort Myers.
The first incident was reported Oct. 21 when a woman reported a groping incident at the Dollar Tree. This week, Lee County Sheriff's deputies released a security photo taken of the suspect Monday.
After an anonymous tip, investigators asked one of the victims to pick the suspect out of a photo lineup on Tuesday.
Sforza was arrested a short time after. His bond hearing was today, and a judge ordered him held on $20,000 for each charge.
His next appearance in front of a judge is 8 a.m. Nov. 9.
