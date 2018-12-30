NORTH PORT — A North Port man was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault on a person over the age of 18.
Zackery Hawkins, 32, of 4300 block of Pepper Lane, was arrested after assaulting a woman in June at a party on the 5000 block of Weatheron Street in North Port, reports show.
The victim reported the sexual battery to a nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital North Port on June 21. The assault allegedly happened June 17 when the victim had become intoxicated at the party.
Reports state the victim told authorities she had been at a party which Hawkins also attended. The victim said Hawkins had taken advantage of her after she became "highly intoxicated" and was on the couch.
Later in the evening the victim was sexually assaulted again, reports show.
Hawkins was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into Sarasota County Jail on $75,000 bond for sexual assault on a person 18 and older.
