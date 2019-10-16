A North Port man who is a suspect in a burglary is facing multiple felony charges after pawning several jewelry pieces at area pawn shops, court records show.
Kailin Jacori Brown, 27, is facing charges of dealing in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker, according to court documents released Wednesday by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. These charges are added to similar charges Brown faces from the North Port Police Department earlier this month.
Brown, of the 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, was a suspect in a North Port home burglary in August where various pieces of jewelry were stolen. Detective Michael Mills of the North Port PD identified Brown as a suspect and learned he had pawned some of the items at three different pawn shops, including Port City Pawn in North Port, court records show.
Mills looked at some of the jewelry at Port City, and it matched the description of items that the homeowners listed as stolen — including an earring that matched one that was left behind in a jewelry box at the home, the report states.
A fingerprint on the pawn slip matched Brown’s, the officer reported. Mills arrested Brown on the stolen property and fraud charges.
This week, detectives from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office filed charges on Brown, saying he pawned stolen items at Loan Star Pawn in North Port, Quick Draw Pawn in Venice, and Gold Coast Pawn in Venice, between Aug. 21 and Sept. 23. Some of the transactions were captured on video. The owner identified the stolen jewelry as well, the reports show.
Brown was being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $8,000 bond from the North Port PD charges and $12,000 bond for the charges from the Sheriff’s Office.
Brown was also arrested in April on a theft charge where he’s accuse of grabbing $80 from a tip jar in a South Venice bagel shop. He has pleaded not-guilty.
