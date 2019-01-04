NORTH PORT — A North Port man already in custody for drug charges is now being charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Ronnie Neace Jr., 33, of the 400 block of San Miguel Avenue, was initially arrested Sept. 12 after North Port Police executed a narcotics search warrant.
Neace is now being charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after a phone was found to have the images of minors, reports show.
A search warrant for the phone was executed in November and North Port detectives found 10 images on the phone of minors engaged in sexual acts.
Reports show additional images were recovered by detectives, which also depicted minors engaged in sexual acts.
This is the second additional set of charges brought against Neace since he was arrested in September.
Neace was charged for possession of cocaine and possession or use of narcotics equipment while in custody at the Sarasota County Jail in November.
Neace remains in Sarasota County Jail with no bond in relation to the child porn charges.
