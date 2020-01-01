NORTH PORT — A two-vehicle crash with a suspected inebriated driver resulted in a fatality and two trauma alerts Tuesday night.
Around 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard, and Woodhaven Drive. The crash involved a Ford F-250 and a Toyota Camry.
North Port resident Mark Barcia, 41, was suspected to have been driving his Ford F-250 under the influence, according to North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor.
A backseat passenger in the Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, and the driver and another backseat passenger were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts. They are expected to recover, Taylor said.
As a result, Woodhaven was closed down at that intersection, but opened back up later that night.
Barcia was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with personal injury and DUI with property damage. He was still in custody Tuesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The crash investigation is being investigated by the NPPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit. Police are asking for any witnesses to contact Officer Aaron Nick at ANick@northportpd.com.
