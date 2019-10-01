NORTH PORT — A Sarasota man accused of stabbing, beating and robbing a man, told deputies his accomplice was a North Port man, according to court documents release Tuesday.
The incident happened Sept. 14, according to arrest reports.
Devon J. Nelson, 28, of North Port and Daniel Jacobo, 43, of Sarasota had knives when they went into a man’s home, entered his bedroom, stabbed him in the abdomen and beat him, reports show. They “caused considerable damage to the room, injured the man’s body and forced him to turn over two vehicle titles….”
The victim, and another man said Jacobo, an acquaintance, and another man had committed the assault.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the location of the crime or identify the victim, citing victim protection under Marcy’s Law.
“The man suffered one stab wound to his abdomen, numerous contusions and lacerations across his face and upper body, abrasions to his knee and injury to one vertebrae.” The victim was sent to the trauma center at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Deputies arrested Jacobo, who lives on the 2400 block of MacIntosh Road, on Sept. 25, according to his arrest report. Jacobo “admitted to the incident and identified his accomplice as Devon Nelson,” the arrest report states.
Nelson, who lives on the 6200 block of Tidwell Street, was charged with burglary with assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested booked without bond Monday, and had arraignment Tuesday morning in Circuit Court in Sarasota County.
