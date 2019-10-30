Lee County detectives arrested a North Port man they say is responsible for three groping attacks on women near Fort Myers.
Dominic Guitano Sforza, 23, of the 1700 block of Boswell Street, North Port, remained in the Lee County Jail on $60,000 bond Wednesday, facing three charges of battery, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Although his address is listed as North Port, Sforza is an employee of the Target store on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers, where one of the attacks took place, the arrest report states. Detectives watched video surveillance that showed Sforza made a purchase, using his employee discount card, just before grabbing a woman in the parking lot.
Detectives also released images from a surveillance system at a nearby Dollar Tree store where a second attack happened. After the photos were part of television news stories about Lee County's "Serial Groper," a tip to the Crimestoppers network identified Sforza.
He was arrested Monday at the Target store.
The first attack came Monday, Oct. 21, when a woman said a man followed her out of the Dollar Tree store at 13741 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers. When she was near her car, he ran up to her and grabbed her private parts. She described him as being in his "mid-twenties or early thirties with straight dirty blonde hair, and an unshaven beard and mustache," who drove off in "a newer Toyota or Cadillac four door."
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, another woman reported a similar attack at a Publix store at 6900 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, who touched her in an "inappropriate way" and then left the store.
Two days later, on Friday, a woman said a man approached her in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. He said he walked up to her car and asked for a kiss. She put up her window and moved her car, but he walked up to it again, saying "sexually charged comments."
The woman said she recognized the man from the photos that were on television.
On Tuesday, a woman called Crimestoppers, saying she was attacked outside the Target store on San Carlos. She said she noticed a man following her out of the store and "heard loud footsteps as if someone was running behind her" and felt him grab her buttocks. He then ran away and drove off in a white Nissan.
That's when detectives learned that Sforza had worked at the Target store. They also learned he had a white Nissan Altima registered in his name.
Detectives stopped him as he pulled into the Target parking lot in the Nissan the following day and arrested him after questioning.
Sforza appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday, and a judge ordered him held on $20,000 for each charge. His next appearance in front of a judge is 8 a.m. Nov. 9.
