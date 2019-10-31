VENICE — A North Port man who was accused of neglecting a toddler in April faces a child cruelty charge for striking a child, police say.
David Kimo Rufino Jr., 26, of the 2000 block of Yankee Terrace, was arrested Sunday on two charges, cruelty to a child and battery for allegedly slapping a toddler at a Venice residence, according to court documents released this week.
A witness heard a “loud smack” that evening outside a bedroom door and heard the defendant yell: “Shut the f- up and go to bed” toward a child.
When Rufino came out of the bedroom, he allegedly stated he could hit the child “any day of the week,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Venice Police said there were marks on the toddler’s face and took photos as evidence.
The incident comes two months after prosecutors decided not to pursue another child neglect charge filed against Rufino in April 2019.
The earlier arrest resulted after Rufino’s toddler was found in a diaper walking down a Pinebrook-area street in Venice in February 2019. The mother of the child was deemed to be a co-defendant at the time of Rufino’s arrest.
Rufino demanded a jury trial. The prosecutor in the case ultimately decided not to pursue the matter, according to a court record filed on Aug. 29.
In June 2018, Rufino was cited by North Port Police for leaving children in a car unattended in a Publix parking lot on Toledo Blade Boulevard. He was fined $116.
Rufino was initially held without bond on the latest charge. Upon his first appearance before a judge, bail was set at $20,000, which includes $15,000 for cruelty toward a child, child abuse without great bodily harm, and $5,000 for domestic battery.
He remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.