NORTH PORT — Detectives with the North Port Police Department’s child exploitation division arrested a man Thursday on child pornography charges, saying he allowed other people to access files on his computers.
Detectives arrested Robert Scott Bussell, 55, of the 3300 block of Bohio Street on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to reports released Thursday.
Detectives received a tip that Bussell was involved in illegal online activities and, after a lengthy investigation, obtained a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.
Detectives found files on this computer that contained pornographic videos involving children, the report states.
They also found that the file allowed peer-to-peer access to his computer by other users, which constitutes a charge of promoting a sexual performance, the report states.
Officers booked Bussell into the Sarasota County Jail where he was being held Thursday night without bond.
