SARASOTA — A North Port man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of his girlfriend last August.
Jason Doty, 43, was sentenced in the 12th judicial circuit court Friday morning. He was found guilty after a two-day jury trial.
Doty was convicted of murder in the second degree and found guilty of tampering with evidence in the Aug. 24, 2018 slaying of Erica White at her home in the 13500 block of Tamiami Trail in North Port. She was found after White called police around 4:30 a.m.
In his first discussion with police, Doty said he and White were often arguing and both were intoxicated the night before her body was found. He claimed he had been high on methamphetamine and awoke on the couch between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. He said he drove to a Circle K, a block west of the house, and bought cigarettes and a bottle of water. He said he returned to the house around 4:25 a.m. and found her wounded and in “labored breathing.”
White was found to have three stab wounds near her chest and three lacerations on the left side of her neck.
A box cutter-style knife and a large kitchen knife were on the night stand next to her head.
Doty was found with blood on both of his hands and he had two scratches on his right cheek, according to police. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
