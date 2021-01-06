A North Port man facing charges of firearm trafficking in Massachusetts has been granted bond, according to court records.

Donald Ashcraft, 38, of North Port, was one of six men charged with transporting guns from Florida and Michigan and trying to sell them in Massachusetts, the commonwealth’s Attorney General’s office said.

Ashcraft was a indicted by a grand jury in November. He  arraigned Dec. 21 in Bristol Superior Court in Massachusetts, pleading not guilty to eight counts of transporting a firearm into the commonwealth, one count each of conspiracy to transport a firearm into the commonwealth, carrying a loaded firearm, and trafficking a firearm, seven counts of carrying a firearm, eight counts of possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, six counts of possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a Class B firearm, and one count of possession of a Class E firearm.

This week, a judge set a $75,000 bond for Ashcraft with stipulations that he commit no further offenses, shall not possess a firearm, shall refrain from ingestion of controlled substances without a prescription and be subject to random drug tests.

Ashcraft has a pretrial conference set for Feb. 3 and a pretrial hearing set for May 12.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments