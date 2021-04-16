FHP Photo 1.jpg

A 28-year-old North Port man was killed Tuesday evening when he lost control of his pickup and crashed on Burnt Store Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A 28-year-old North Port man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Burnt Store Road near the Charlotte/Lee county line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. near the Vincent Avenue intersection. The man was driving a pickup on the inside southbound lane when he veered off the road twice.

The pickup overturned and hit a traffic-control sign in the median, a report stated. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

Burnt Store was shut down for hours while FHP investigated the wreck.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments