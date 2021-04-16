A 28-year-old North Port man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Burnt Store Road near the Charlotte/Lee county line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. near the Vincent Avenue intersection. The man was driving a pickup on the inside southbound lane when he veered off the road twice.
The pickup overturned and hit a traffic-control sign in the median, a report stated. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.
Burnt Store was shut down for hours while FHP investigated the wreck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.