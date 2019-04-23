NORTH PORT — The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a crash on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers on Saturday night as Jesus Machado, 36, of North Port.
Four others in Machado’s vehicle were injured, two critically.
Officers said Machado was driving south on U.S. 41 at 10:19 p.m. Saturday when he hit a curb in the median of the highway.
His 2000 Jeep Wrangler then spun several times and flipped off the right side of the highway, landing in a ditch.
Machado was thrown 30 feet from the vehicle.
His wife, Keli, 30, was seriously injured, as was his 5-year-old daughter. They remain hospitalized at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
Two others, sons aged 11 and 8, received minor injuries.
Machado’s sister Rita Noda spoke to FOX 4 in Fort Myers and said she was hurt by the loss of her brother.
“You know that saying the good die young? That’s him,” she told the media outlet. “He was a loving father. Anything that we ever needed … he would take the clothes off his back for anyone.”
A GoFundMe page has been posted for the family to assist in paying for Jesus Machado’s funeral and medical expenses for the family.
The site is at https://www.gofundme.com/HelpForMachadoFamily
The Go Fund Me set up by family members identify the injured child as Khaleesi.
According to the GoFundMe information posted late Sunday night, Keli broke both her arms, legs and spine. She reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday for internal bleeding.
The Machados live in the 2400 block of Morton Road in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.