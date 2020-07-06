Police lights

SARASOTA — A 22-year-old North Port man was killed in a one-car crash on Interstate 75 Monday near Sarasota.

The crash happened at 10:04 a.m. three miles south of the Clark Road exit at mile marker 202, according to a report released by Florida Highway Patrol Trooper J. Sayed, the crash investigator. 

A man, who was not identified, was driving a 1997 Chevy north in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and into the grass alongside the road where it slid and slammed into a palm tree.

Sarasota County EMS workers determined the man was dead at the scene.

FHP troopers no longer releases that names of vehicle descriptions in their initial crash reports. 

