SARASOTA — A 22-year-old North Port man was killed in a one-car crash on Interstate 75 Monday near Sarasota.
The crash happened at 10:04 a.m. three miles south of the Clark Road exit at mile marker 202, according to a report released by Florida Highway Patrol Trooper J. Sayed, the crash investigator.
A man, who was not identified, was driving a 1997 Chevy north in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and into the grass alongside the road where it slid and slammed into a palm tree.
Sarasota County EMS workers determined the man was dead at the scene.
FHP troopers no longer releases that names of vehicle descriptions in their initial crash reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.