A North Port man pleaded has no contest to manslaughter with a firearm in the death of his neighbor last year.
Jockey Club resident John Krug Jr., 66, killed Carl Stacey Berryman in September 2018. Police found Berryman, 62, dead on Krug’s driveway with a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder.
Krug and his wife Vicki moved to the neighborhood in 2015. The men had been friends for a few years before their relationship deteriorated. It grew worse two weeks before the fatal shooting, according to court reports.
Krug told police he and his wife feared Berryman and “could not sleep.” Krug filed a protection injunction against Berryman after Berryman fired 25 rounds at Krug’s home on Erie Court. Berryman also shot at another neighbor’s vehicle as a car owned by his wife, Pam Berryman.
Berryman was arrested and was served the no-contact order while in the Sarasota County Jail. He was not allowed to go within 500 feet of Krug. He was released from jail one day before Krug shot him.
Police say the two had a long history of arguments. Police responded to 12 disturbances at the Erie Court cul-de-sac. Police had previously removed Berryman’s weapons from the home through The Baker Act.
In May, Krug’s attorney filed a motion to have the case dismissed citing the Stand your Ground law. The law gives the right to use deadly force if a person feels threatened and reasonably believes they are in imminent danger or great bodily harm.
Earlier this month, 12th Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva denied the motion.
According to court documents, Krug was at a neighbor’s house asking them to press charges against Berryman on the night of the shooting, according to court documents.
As he left, he crossed paths with Berryman who was walking shirtless with his dog on Krug’s side of the street. Krug said he thought Berryman was armed. Krug went inside his house and told his wife to call 911. She turned on the video surveillance camera and then called 911.
The video shows Krug went outside and waited 32 seconds by his garage door. Berryman walked onto Krug’s driveway. Krug walked up to Berryman and pressed the handgun into his upper left chest. The two exchanged words for nine seconds before Berryman turned away. That’s when Krug fired, records show.
“There were no abrupt movements of either arm to suggest reaching or did his body twist to suggest aggression was about to occur,” the judge wrote after watching the video surveillance. “Mr. Berryman was walking away.”
The judge wrote that after Berryman was shot, Krug walked around the body. He put the gun on the driveway and got a chair and sat in the driveway while waiting for police.
The judge wrote that “at no time” during the eight minutes before police arrived did Krug touch Berryman to check his condition or render medical aid. She wrote that Krug “conscientiously” put himself in Berryman’s path heightening tensions between them. Johnes Riva wrote Krug should have stayed inside his home until police arrived therefore his claim didn’t lawfully meet the Stand your Ground or self defense criteria for a trial.
Krug, who is facing 20 years, was set to go to trial next month. Prosecutors changed the charges from second-degree murder to manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony. His sentencing is Jan. 22, 2020.
“He was facing 30 years, but the judge agreed to a 20-year cap in this case,” said assistant state attorney Kate Darby Wallace.
Last week, an investigator went to Krug’s new Venice residence and removed five antique weapons, a bow and 24 arrows from the home while on house arrest awaiting sentencing.
Berryman is the son of the late longtime city commissioner Rue Berryman. The family lived in the city for decades. Carl’s wife Pam, 61, passed away May 17. His adult daughters told the Sun that Pam was “lonely and heartbroken.”
