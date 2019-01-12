NORTH PORT — Patrick DeLuca is quick to acknowledge his business is illegal in 17 states.
DeLuca is founder and president of the Medicann Clinic, which will be North Port’s first medical marijuana clinic when it opens Monday.
The clinic is at 3151 Bobcat Village Center Road.
“I used to have a similar clinic in Venice,” DeLuca said. “But last July I left that clinic and began scouting for a location in North Port. I believe this area is very under-served when it comes to medical marijuana.”
DeLuca said while he does not have any medical certification, the Medicann Clinic will be operated by Dr. Heidi Kunstman.
Kunstman recently practiced as a pediatrician in LaBelle, Florida.
“I grew tired of the pressure of a heavy workload,” Kunstman said. “Here I will be able to take the time to talk to each patient and hear their issues and concerns.”
Medicann is moving into Bobcat Village, a location dominated by medical offices.
So what has been the reaction to a medical marijuana practice moving in among them?
“No negative feedback at all,” DeLuca said. “Medical marijuana is fast becoming much more acceptable in the medical field. In fact, since Florida legalized the use of medical marijuana in 2017, more physicians are referring their patients here for treatments they can’t provide.”
Patients, too, are less reluctant to try medical marijuana, he said.
“Our patients are different than what many expect. The average patient is 55 1/2 years old, half are married and evenly split between male and female. While many people believe children cannot be treated with cannabis, that is not true.
“Many childhood diseases respond well to cannabis treatment,” DeLuca said.
In Florida, medical marijuana can be issued in oil, vaped, capsules and patches, he said.
Under state law, here’s how medical marijuana can be dispensed: A patient visits a clinic, completes a lengthy state consent form and sees a medical doctor certified to deal in cannabis.
“It has to be a face-to-face meeting,” DeLuca said. “Then, if justified, the doctor can recommend a treatment.”
The patient then completes a state application online — at a cost of $75 — and receives a medical marijuana registry ID card and is directed to one of the state’s 88 registered dispensaries.
The North Port location is Surterra, 14906 Tamiami Trail. The individual registry ID card must be renewed every year.
“It takes some effort and time, but at least we can obtain medical cannabis in this state,” DeLuca said. “I have seen how it can help patients and I am so pleased to be able to provide this service.”
