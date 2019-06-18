NORTH PORT — Mayor Chris Hanks has filed for the Sarasota County Commission. 

"I am seeking the District 3 seat," Hanks said late Tuesday. "Our representation in South Sarasota County has been abysmal."

Hanks was first elected to the City Commission of North Port in November 2016.

He said it has been an honor to serve on the City Commission "but there is much more that needs to be done to serve the residents of our community. There has never been representation from here sitting in the county seat since its inception since 1959. It is high time."

The seat is currently held by Nancy Detert, who hails from Venice.

With filing, Hanks is not required to leave the City Commission until 2020.

He is a native of Arkansas and has a wife, Melinda and three sons. 

