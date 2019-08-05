Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Chalk up another tip of the hat to North Port, this one coming from a report by mortgage services economists.
The city was cited as among the fastest-growing job markets during the past five years.
The status was granted to North Port via the latest Housing and Mortgage Market Review, a publication out of Arch | MI, a mortgage insurance firm.
“Growth in North Port was driven more by the state’s increased in-migration in recent years and relatively better affordability compared to the coast,” the city noted in a social media post on Monday.
While the North Port metropolitan statistical area often refers to Sarasota, Bradenton and North Port, the report largely works on North Port numbers.
The summer edition of what is referred to as the “HaMMR” highlights America’s new boomtowns and how they differ from bygone eras, the publication notes.
The city of North Port and its metro area has been accelerated recently, keeping pace with areas like Fresno, Ca., Boise City, Idaho and slightly outpacing Cape Coral-Fort Myers in terms of population growth.
Cape Coral’s metro area was ranked No. 1 overall in terms of the five-year percentage change in employment (up 23%) and increase in total employment in the past five years — about 51,000.
North Port and its metro area is No. 11 on the list, with a five-year percentage change in employment at 17% and increase in total employment in the last five years at 46,000.
Massive cities like San Francisco and Dallas are on different scales — but North Port is mentioned in the study.
“For San Francisco, you can see the dot-com boom and bust of the 1990s and the unexpectedly strong boom since 2011 as the tech sector expanded. Boise also accelerated recently due to a flourishing tech sector,” the publication states. “Growth in Cape Coral and North Port in Florida is different. It was driven more by the state’s increased in-migration in recent years and relatively better affordability compared to the coast.”
The 17-page report also discusses America’s areas where a price correction in realty is most likely — with Lakeland/Winterhaven and the Miami areas most likely.
The report is online at bit.ly/2ZArz6G.
