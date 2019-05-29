NORTH PORT — YMCA supporters showed up in force Tuesday night for the North Port City Commission meeting.
They wanted to urge the commission to rehabilitate the older swimming facility at the North Port YMCA facility near Dallas White Park so the organization could continue to use it.
However, the commissioners pointed to the $12 million city Aquatic Center at Butler Park slated to open in July as a possible substitute.
Before the two-hour discussion concluded, the Dallas White Park area was getting — on paper at least — a lot of new attention.
The city decided to ask for proposals to completely replace the YMCA facility — which includes the pools and two buildings — the Al Goll daycare facility and the North Port Family YMCA facility building.
It would also include North Port Art Center and the Clothing Closet. Both facilities are owned by the city but run by volunteers and staff.
City staff was asked to come up with a plan to replace the aging swimming facility before the July 23 commission meeting.
The proposal set off a contentious debate between Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell and Commissioner Vanessa Carusone.
“We cannot propose spending this city money to benefit the YMCA, a private organization,” McDowell said. “There are lots of charities out there who will then expect us to fund them as well. If the YMCA wants a new facility, they should build it themselves.”
Carusone fired back and pointed to the long relationship between the YMCA and the city.
Carusone said the YMCA has many programs for the needy in North Port.
“You are so far removed from reality,” she said. “Many of the children they serve are not eating unless they are at the YMCA.”
After the debate, the City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of the proposal to ask for plans for a new facility. McDowell and Commissioner Jill Luke were the dissenting votes.
On social media Thursday, Mayor Chris Hanks called it a “win-win.”
“I have been the most vocal proponent of P3 and I believe your commission made one of the most important steps in its development when it approved the second reading allowing for a P3, (Public, Private, Partnership), in its code,” he wrote to his followers. “This will allow large developments of certain city assets, with a very low to zero cost to the city taxpayer.”
In other action, the commission signed off on the first reading of IslandWalk, Phase 8, containing 239 single-family lots and Cypress Falls, Phase 2D, which will have 62 residential lots.
