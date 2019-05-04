VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 2009 North Port High School graduate and North Port native is stationed with a command responsible for teaching future information warriors the skills required to defend America around the world.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Sturgill works as an information systems technician and serves with the Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach.
A Navy information systems technician is responsible for making sure computers can communicate no matter where in the world they are.
Sturgill credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up in North Port.
“Growing up, I learned that if it wasn’t fun, don’t do it,” said Sturgill. “I am still having fun in the Navy so that is why I continue to do it.”
IWTC Virginia Beach provides a continuum of information warfare training to Navy and joint service personnel, preparing them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
The training command currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian and contract members who train more than 6,500 students every year at five different training sites.
IWTC Virginia Beach is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Ga; and Groton, Conn. to continue aligning the information warfare community training.
“Our IWTC Virginia Beach staff members clearly demonstrate exemplary performance and leadership, shown through their significant contributions to deliver trained information warfare professionals to the fleet,” said Cmdr. Richard Bosworth IWTC Virginia Beach commanding officer.
CIWT is responsible for training enlisted cryptologic technicians, information systems technicians, intelligence specialists and electronics technicians. CIWT also provides training to cryptologic warfare, information professional, intelligence and foreign area officers, which prepares sailors to wage battle and assure the nation’s success in this burgeoning warfare arena.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Sturgill is most proud of earning a German Armed Forces Badge of Military Proficiency.
“I was part of a joint exercise with the German Army and the Florida National Guard,” Stugill said. “I was also able to do it with my brother. I was the only Navy guy there and everyone else was Army. It was a decathlon and it was so much fun to do it with my family and a foreign military.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Sturgill, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Sturgill is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“My grandfather was in the Army and my brother is in the National Guard,” he said. “My grandfather served in Vietnam but wouldn’t talk about his stories until I joined. It was like I had to earn the right to hear about that time for him.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Sturgill and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means that Uncle Sam and I have come up with an agreement that I get to live the life I want as long as he gets what he wants,” Sturgill said.
