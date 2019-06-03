NORTH PORT — Two North Port natives will be at viewing parties at their gyms in the Tampa area to see how much of their runs will be aired Wednesday night.
Josh Parisi and Ashley McConville both competed in late March for the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior” at the Atlanta City Qualifiers.
The show, which is usually two hours long, follows about 100 contestants trying to best an obstacle course. Usually about 30 runs make it to air in the qualification course but contestants often don’t know how much, if any of their run makes it on air.
The show airs at 8 p.m. on WFLA Channel 8 out of Tampa and WBBH Channel 2 out of Fort Myers.
Parisi said he and friends will be watching at a party in Seminole while McConville will be watching the show from the gymnasium where she trains in St. Petersburg.
Parisi, 21, has been a course-tester for Ninja courses for two years. He is a music education major at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
McConville, 19, had competed in gymnastics for years before becoming lured to ninja competitions.
“I began to fall in love with the community…” she said. “In Ninja, everyone wants you to succeed.”
Both competitors grew up in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.