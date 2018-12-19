NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Schools will begin its holiday break Friday and students will be at home until Jan. 7.
Parents will have a handful of options for winter break this year with the city of North Port hosting a camp for the holidays.
The city will host a winter camp for students in first- through eighth-grades from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28 and again from Jan. 2 through Jan. 4. The entire session is $90 for those interested.
The camp is hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended care available from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an additional $10 per child per extended times.
This year’s winter camp does have limited space and those interested should call 941-429-7575 or visit www.cityofnorthport.com and search “winter camp” to sign up.
Along with the city’s winter camp, North Port Gymnastics will host its own holiday camp. North Port Gymnastics will offer camp from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Dec. 21 through Jan. 4.
Camp will not be hosted during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
North Port Gymnastics camp is $35 daily or $155 weekly, there is a registration fee of $35 if not already a member at the gym.
The camp also offers early drop off for an additional $5.
Camp at North Port Gymnastics offers not only open gym and to learn a new skill, but also arts and crafts, a daily movie, free play among other activities.
For more information, call 941-423-2777. North Port Gymnastics is located at 2885 Commerce Parkway unit B.
While the North Port Art Center will not be offering camp this year, the center will offer a Santa’s Workshop activity. This Saturday, kids between the ages of 6- and 12-years-old can create two ornaments.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $20 for children to participate, space is limited.
To sign up for the event call 941-423-6460 or visit the art center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
