NORTH PORT — Commissioners want someone on their staff who can work directly with North Port's homeless people to get them help when they want it.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to fund a homeless case manager position through September, the end of the fiscal year. They also told acting city manager Jason Yarborough to plan $74,000 in the budget to fund the position next year.
Jasmine Waltz is the liaison who's been working directly with North Port's homeless people. Her position was part of a pilot program, funded for one year through grants from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the United Way of South Sarasota County, along with at $20,000 contribution from the city.
Those grants and the pilot program are ending, but city leaders want to keep Waltz's position.
Police Chief Todd Garrison explained how Waltz works with his department's Homeless Outreach Team. The officers on the "HOT Team" know where the homeless people are and interact with them. Waltz comes with police as a case manager who works with the homeless people to figure out what services they are eligible for, help get them in touch with those services, and can then follow up.
Chris Johnson, the CEO of the Suncoast Partnership for Homelessness, talked about how the pilot position has worked over the past year, and how it needs to continue.
"It's always the focus to get homeless to housing as soon as possible," Johnson told the city commission. "But that takes relationship and trust — and change happens at the speed of trust. That's the beauty having the team that you have right now that is dedicated to building this trust."
Waltz spoke to commissioners, explaining her relationship with the police officers and the homeless people they encounter, and how she works to develop trust.
She talked about a client, a veteran, and how she was able to help him get a place to live.
"I was jumping for joy, and so was he," she said. "I have known him since 2018 and I have never seen someone change so much. Having four walls and a bed he can actually sleep in has completely changed him."
She said she finds people often who have no idea about the resources that are available to them. "They are in crisis mode, survival mode," Waltz said.
She prides herself in being "the bridge" from the people to the services they need.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell asked staff to clarify what the case manager does that the police can't.
It's her access to resources, explained Police Commander Eric Sineath, as well as building up trust and following up.
"Jasmine is mobile, she takes the system to them," he said. "She can start the process right there."
Police Sgt. Scott Miranda told commissioners that new ordinances they recently passed, combined with Waltz's position, will help the police get homeless people away from some public places they frequent, including the pond next to the North Port Library.
McDowell made the motion to continue the position. Vice Mayor Pete Emrich seconded and it passed, 5-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.