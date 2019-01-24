NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission agreed to fund improvements to River Road at its meeting Tuesday night.
In an unanimous vote, the commission agreed to spend up to $6 million over the next three years to fund the widening of River Road from two to four lanes between U.S. 41 and West Villages Parkway.
The city’s payments amount to approximately one-third of the project cost, with Sarasota County paying the remainder.
Before approving the agreement, the city inserted language that, in the event the county received additional sources of income for the project, the city’s portion would also be lowered.
The city’s funds would come from city-imposed transportation impact fees from the development within the West Villages Improvement District.
The city will make an initial $2 million payment within 90 days and annual $2 million payments thereafter.
Earlier in the meeting, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines cited the River Road project as one of the priorities for the county.
“I don’t see River Road as a simple widening project,” he told the commission. “Rather, I want to be a gateway into the city. Scenic. Like Sumter Boulevard is now.”
In other action Tuesday night, the commission approved the establishment of pawn shops along U.S. 41 between Ortiz Boulevard to a point just east of Sumter Boulevard. The city’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board had voted to deny the establishment of such retail shops, but the city staff recommended the commission approve them in order to improve the retail diversity of the area.
The vote was 4 to 1, with Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell casting the negative vote.
“The last thing we need in North Port is another pawn shop. Especially along that corridor,” McDowell said.
The commission also voted to urge the Florida Legislature to reform the Child Welfare System and voted to re-establish the city’s Youth Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.