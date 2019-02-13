NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved joining Ring Neighborhoods, a digital neighborhood watch.
Ring, which utilizes digital doorbell cameras, allows subscribers to monitor who is, or has been, at their door via electronic devices.
The company is owned by Amazon and currently has about 3,400 subscribers in the city.
Under the agreement, Ring will provide its monitoring app to North Port residents at no cost. A resident would, however, have to purchase a doorbell camera at an approximate cost of $200 to use the cellphone app.
Those people interested would also need to subscribe to Ring service at an annual cost of about $12, officials said.
Along with that, the North Port Police Department would also be able to access the camera surveillance.
Police Chief Todd Garrison said the service would be "one more tool" in fighting crime in the city.
The City Commission also voted to direct city staff to explore joining the American Flood Coalition, which will assist the city in assessing flood risks in the city.
A lengthy discussion led to the city rejecting a proposed ordinance that would require extra locks on all gas pumps in the city.
The intent of the proposed law was to discourage scammers operating in the area.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said she was uneasy with city government regulating businesses.
"I would like to readdress this issue with something that is more positive," she said.
