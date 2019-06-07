SARASOTA — When the Sarasota County commissioners were contemplating going to the voters for approval of a bond issue to purchase and construct the next segment of the Legacy Trail, the North Port City Commission extracted a promise in writing for their support.
That promise made by the county was to construct a connection to the trail from its terminus in Venice to North Port.
Now, that connection may come sooner rather than later.
On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously approved a $5.3 million contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates for design services on the trail extension from Culverhouse Nature Park into downtown Sarasota.
Additionally, Nicole Rissler, director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, told commissioners the firm will also explore which of two options would be best for the connection to North Port.
The first option would run from the Schewe Ranch, owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, south through Deer Prairie Creek into the city. The second option would run along Interstate 75 before turning south and ending at Warm Mineral Springs.
Both options are viable, Rissler said, but there’s also another option staff has identified.
That option would use the Power Line Trail through the county-owned Carlton Reserve then connect to the city’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
“That’s a very easy, very quick connection point for North Port,” Rissler said. “We look at that as a quick win while Kimley-Horn looks at the other options.”
First mentioning North Port’s reluctance to support the project, Commissioner Nancy Detert said, “I’m glad we are delivering on our promise to North Port. As it turns out, they’re rising to the top of the list instead of the back of the list. I think they’re going to be surprised and very happy with how quickly the trail will be getting to North Port.”
Because the options are in the early stages, Rissler did not specify a timeline for when construction would begin.
While appreciative of staff’s efforts regarding the connection to North Port, Commissioner Charles Hines indicated his support for the I-75 option.
“That would be incredibly free advertising for the Legacy Trail,” he said. “Everyone driving by on I-75 will see it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.