By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The first round of city budget talks are in the book.
And after 25 hours of discussion over three days, the North Port City Commission members had ominous words for each other.
The budget is too high.
The funds are too low.
The panel is not sure where it stands after three days. But they know they are not where they want to be.
“We are behind the eight-ball,” Commissioner Pete Emrich told the group. “Only one thing we must do going forward is cut, cut, cut.”
The budget talks will resume next month. The budget must be in place by October.
Even after making cuts as department heads presented their proposed budgets, Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said “everything is going up.”
“This cannot go on,” McDowell said. “We do not want to raise taxes.”
As the department leaders took their turns at the podium, those who found themselves with open vacant positions — especially those open for a long time — walked away without the positions.
A police department post — that of a victim’s advocate — was unfilled after a year. It no longer exists.
Every position, from the top of a department down to a meter reader, was questioned. A public records position — open for 472 days — was cut.
Every expense, down to shirts for employees, were pondered.
For example, each commissioner used to receive $100 for a North Port shirt. Now, they’ll receive a stipend of $50.
The practice of police officers being allowed to drive their patrol cars home after their shifts was questioned.
“How much is that wear and tear costing the city?” McDowell asked.
Police representatives stated that the practice allows officers to respond more quickly to calls. It remains open for more discussion next month.
So how close is the city to balancing its budget? No one knows.
But City Manager Peter Lear said he will let the commissioners know as soon as possible.
“We will show what has changed from this round to the next round,” he said. “There have been some cuts.”
Commissioner Jill Luke wants more detail from city staff.
“We really have to know where we are,” Luke said Thursday. “How much wiggle room do we have left? How much more must we cut?”
