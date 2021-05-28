NORTH PORT — A shakeup at City Hall has shifted some North Port administrators into temp jobs.
The latest change is the resignation of Planning Division Manager Nicole Galehouse, who left May 14. Monica Bramble now heads planning; she had been deputy director with the city's Public Works Department.
Bramble's boss, Julie Belia, is the acting assistant city manager. Chuck Speake switched to acting Public Works director. His everyday role is Public Works' Operations manager.
The administrator line-up was first impacted in November with the resignation of former City Manager Pete Lear. Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough was named interim, will placehold that job until a new city manager is named.
Texas firm Strategic Government Resources has a contract capped at $45,000 to secure a candidate list, which commissioners narrow and have the final say in hiring. The job pays about $160,000. Consultants are accepting applications through June 6.
And former Neighborhood Development Services director Frank Miles resigned in February. North Port is interviewing candidates to replace him.
“The city of North Port,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said, “is blessed with experience to pick up the slack in order to keep the city running without causing those we serve to miss a beat.”
Galehouse had been with the city since April 2016. She was involved in an office romance with Lear. Her May 14 resignation was voluntary. She wasn't immediately available for comment.
