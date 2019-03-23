North Port plans party with the Easter Bunny
North Port Parks and Recreation will host a fancy tea party with the Easter Bunny March 30.
The event is planned from 11 a.m. to noon at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
Guests will be able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, dance party, games and refreshments. The event is $10 a pair, which includes a child and adult, and $3 for each additional child.
It is open to children under the age of 7, who must be accompanied by an adult.
Advance registration is required as space is limited. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/npteatime or call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.