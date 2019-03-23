North Port plans party with the Easter Bunny

North Port Parks and Recreation will host a fancy tea party with the Easter Bunny March 30.

The event is planned from 11 a.m. to noon at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.

Guests will be able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, dance party, games and refreshments. The event is $10 a pair, which includes a child and adult, and $3 for each additional child.

It is open to children under the age of 7, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance registration is required as space is limited. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/npteatime or call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK.

