NORTH PORT - North Port Police announced late Friday night that after getting tips and investigating, they arrested an 18-year-old North Port man "for his part in the Domino’s pizza robbery."

And on Saturday afternoon, they announced a second suspect has also been taken into custody.

The suspects are Trionte Bellamybey, 18, of North Port, and Ricky White, 19, of North Port.

The armed robbery occurred Monday night and involved two masked men at the Domino’s Pizza at 13125-A Tamiami Trail. They held the three employees there at gunpoint for more than 20 minutes, police said

Bellamybey and White are both facing nine felony charges including robbery with a firearm, kidnapping while committing a felony, and hindering or preventing victims from calling 911. There were three counts of each charge.

According to the arrest report, Bellamybey is a student at Port Charlotte High School. He also goes by the name Trionte Ballamby.

He is incarcerated at Manatee County Jail with a bond of more than $1,350,000.

White was arrested Saturday morning in Ocala, Florida.

Initial tips came in after North Port Police posted photos of the suspects, including one showing a "prominent" hand tattoo on one of the men.

"(White's) the one with the hand tattoo. He just happened to have some fresh ink over his old one. He is facing the same charges as his cohort," North Port Police said in a Saturday morning news release.

According to a probable cause affidavit, both suspects used the weapon - and some initial police work helped focus one of the two men as an early suspect. Bellamybey was a former employee at the store who lived 1.9 miles away and had been fired four months ago.

"The victims advised that both defendants pointed a black gun at all of the store employees and told them to go to the front corner of the store by the safe," the probable cause affidavit states. "One of the defendants asked (a worker) to open the safe and the register or they would shoot her. The safe was on a delay for 15 minutes. Once the safe opened, they told her to put the money in the backpack," it states.



The two allegedly forced one worker into an office and made a second worker into the back of the store, forcing him to open a lock box, it states. One of the suspects ripped a phone off a wall. "The victims stated the two suspects kept passing the gun back and forth between the two of them. (One victim) stated the suspect with the blue bandanna covering his face was very nervous and kept threatening to kill the employees if the safe did not open," it states. During the crime, none of the victims recognized the suspects. In the course of the initial investigation, officers noted a man matching the basic description of one of the suspects was a former employee who was "fired approximately four months ago named Trionte" who lived about 2 miles away on Nekossa Street. Two men were involved in the armed robbery that began late Monday night. "This is still a very active and ongoing case as we work towards gathering others involved," the North Port Police Department said in a statement. The suspects were initially described as men in their late teens to early 20s who were black with light-to-medium builds standing between 5-foot-8 inches and 6-feet tall. One of the suspects "has a prominent tattoo on his right hand," police said. In the released photos and video, it appears one of the men is wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt along with a blue backpack and black pants. The second suspect wore black shorts, a black-and-white Puma jacket and a type of flip-flop. "This is a good reminder to anyone who thinks they can pull this sort of stunt in North Port," said the police statement. "We will find you and you will be held accountable for your very dumb idea." Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or email intel@northportpd.com.