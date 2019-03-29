NORTH PORT — A late-night assault in a homeless camp along Tamiami Trail on Wednesday night has led to kidnapping and other charges against a Sarasota man.
Police arrested Brandon Carr, 36, of the 500 block of Kumkwat Court in Sarasota, on battery and kidnapping charges.
According to witnesses, a partially dressed woman was spotted standing in the 14000 block of Tamiami Trail in North Port shouting for help late Wednesday night.
When North Port police arrived, she told them a man had assaulted her in the camp, located in a woods across from a hotel.
She told the police the man had hit her with a pipe and attempted to strangle her. She was transported to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital emergency room and treated for bruises on her shoulders, back and buttocks.
Carr was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim. He was incarcerated in the Sarasota County Jail.
No bond was set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.